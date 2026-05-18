Bruno Mars’ Tour Setlist

Ethan Miller

Bruno Mars’ Tour Prediction Setlist

Bruno Mars is officially headed to Lucas Oil Stadium on September 9, and if his recent performances are any indication, Indy is about to get one of the biggest concerts of 2026.

Between the funk records, emotional ballads, Silk Sonic hits, and stadium anthems, Bruno’s catalog is stacked enough to keep fans singing all night long. While the official setlist hasn’t been revealed yet, here’s our prediction for the 25 songs we think he’ll bring to Indianapolis.

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