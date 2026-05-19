Lupe Fiasco Sarcastically Roasts Fans For ‘Food & Liquor’ Leak

Lupe Fiasco is currently embarking on a tour to support the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album, Food & Liquor. While on the opening night of the tour, Lupe Fiasco forgot his verses for Kick Push II” and playfully and sarcastically roasted fans for leaking Food & Liquor.

Before we get into this report, it’s clear that many aren’t familiar with Lupe Fiasco’s dry wit and sharp humor. For those who had the chance to catch his podcast with former ally Royce Da 5’9, you’re well aware of the Chicago lyricist’s penchant for biting sarcasm, which contrasted heavily with his zen-like image as a rapper.

The opening night of the 20th anniversary tour for Food & Liquor took place at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, California, and during a portion of the set, Fiasco was set to get into a live band rendition of “Kick Push II” but forgot his lines.

It was then that Fiasco turned to the crowd with a smile and chided them for downloading the leak, even referencing the now-defunct download site Limewire.

“You f*cked it all up, man. We suppose to be in stadiums right now,” Fiasco is heard saying.

Weirdly, fans online are trying to connect Lupe Fiasco’s onstage flub to having hard feelings towards Kendrick Lamar, who did, in fairness, sell out a stadium tour. Still, that’s a major reach and the “Kick Push” artist is clearly just having a little fun.

Check out the moment in question below, along with some fan reactions.

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Photo: Getty