Maryland Schools to Restrict Cellphone Use Under New State Law

SeventyFour

Wes Moore signed the Maryland Phone Free Schools Act into law Tuesday, requiring all public school districts across the state to adopt policies limiting student use of cellphones and personal electronic devices beginning in the 2027–28 school year.

Under the new law, local boards of education must create policies restricting the use of cellphones, laptops, smart devices, and access to social media during school hours.

The legislation includes exceptions for educational use, student health needs, and school emergencies. Each school district will determine how the policy is enforced, though students cannot be suspended or expelled solely for violating the rules.

According to an Education Week report released in March, at least 36 states and the District of Columbia have already implemented statewide policies restricting cellphone use in schools.

Maryland School Districts Already Taking Action

Several Maryland school systems have already introduced stricter cellphone policies ahead of the statewide mandate.

Howard County

Howard County Public School System adopted a policy in 2025 requiring all cellphones and personal technology devices to remain silenced and out of sight during the school day.

Under the rules:

A first violation results in confiscation until the end of the school day.

Additional violations require a parent or guardian to retrieve the device.

Baltimore City

Baltimore City Public Schools approved a districtwide cellphone policy after pilot testing restrictions in 25 schools and gathering community feedback.

The policy limits the use of:

Cellphones

Tablets

Laptops

Wireless headphones

Smart watches

Students are required to keep devices turned off and stored away during the school day.

Harford County

Harford County Public Schools updated its cellphone rules for the 2025–26 school year following safety concerns after a deadly school shooting the previous year.

The policy requires:

Elementary school students to store devices in backpacks

Middle school students to keep devices in lockers

High school students to deactivate phones during class

The restrictions also apply to tablets, Bluetooth headphones, and handheld gaming devices.

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Maryland Schools to Restrict Cellphone Use Under New State Law was originally published on 92q.com