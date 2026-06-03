Former Publicist Claims Diddy Sexually Battered Him On 2 Occasions

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another allegation as a former publicist claims the music mogul sexually battered him on two occasions. While no charges have been filed, authorities are reportedly reviewing the claims.

As reported by USA Today, music producer and former publicist Jonathan Hay has come forward with allegations against Combs, claiming incidents occurred in 2020 and 2021. Hay has publicly identified himself as the accuser and says he recently filed a police report regarding the alleged encounters.

According to TMZ, Hay’s relationship with Combs stemmed from work involving Christopher “C.J.” Wallace, the son of the late Notorious B.I.G. Hay claims his involvement with projects connected to Wallace eventually brought him into contact with the Bad Boy founder, leading to the incidents detailed in his complaint.

TMZ reports that Hay filed a criminal complaint with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and that the matter has since been referred to prosecutors for review. Authorities are reportedly examining the allegations to determine whether any further action is warranted. At this time, Combs has not been charged in connection with Hay’s allegations. The claims remain allegations, and investigators are still reviewing the matter.

The latest development comes as Combs continues to face scrutiny stemming from a growing list of legal battles and accusations that have followed him over the last several years. However, this case remains in its early stages, with no criminal charges announced and no indication from prosecutors on whether the review will move forward.

For now, the allegations are under review, and it remains to be seen whether the investigation leads to any additional legal action. Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. The Bad Boy Records founder was also fined $500,000 and will have five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. His legal team has signaled plans to appeal the conviction.