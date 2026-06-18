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Q Parker Brings the Romance Movement Back to Baltimore

Published on June 18, 2026

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Two men with dreadlocks wearing sunglasses, embracing in front of a "Magic 95.9" radio station logo and text reading "Q Parker Brings Romance Movement Back to Baltimore".
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Grammy-winning singer and 112 member Q Parker stopped by Magic 95.9 ahead of his performance at Keystone Korner Baltimore, where he reflected on his strong connection to Baltimore and the success of his Evolution of Romance project.

Parker called Baltimore one of the first cities to embrace his “Romance Movement,” which launched in 2024, and thanked fans for their continued support.

The R&B star revealed that Evolution of Romance, Volume 2 is on the way, with the first single expected this summer and the full project scheduled for release in November.

“We’re committed to this movement,” Parker said. “It’s not a one-time thing. We’re continuing to create music and content centered around romance.”

Before taking the stage, Parker also spent time meeting with fans, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a personal connection with the people who have supported his career from his days with 112 through his solo journey.

The conversation also touched on Father’s Day, with Parker encouraging families to show appreciation for fathers and the important role they play year-round.

Fans can find updates on new music, tour dates and upcoming projects through Parker’s official channels as he prepares for the next chapter of the Romance Movement.

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