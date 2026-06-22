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19-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed in East Baltimore Crash

Published on June 22, 2026

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Source: General / Radio One

A 19-year-old scooter rider was killed in a crash involving an SUV in East Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Washington Street after receiving reports of a vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they found a scooter and an SUV involved in the crash. The 19-year-old man who was operating the scooter was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel.

Police said the driver of the SUV remained at the scene following the collision and is cooperating with investigators.

Members of the Baltimore Police Crash Team responded and have taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

19-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed in East Baltimore Crash was originally published on 92q.com

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