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Vanessa Atterbeary Poised to Become Howard County Executive

Vanessa Atterbeary Poised to Become Howard County's Next Executive After Primary Win

Published on June 24, 2026

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Source: The Washington Post / Getty

With a decisive victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, Vanessa Atterbeary is on track to become Howard County’s next county executive.

Atterbeary will run unopposed in November after no Republican candidates entered the race, effectively securing her path to the county’s top leadership position.

Speaking to supporters during her election night celebration, Atterbeary pledged to serve all Howard County residents and continue building a community where everyone feels welcome.

A member of the Maryland House of Delegates for the past 11 years, Atterbeary said voters responded to her record of delivering results and working collaboratively across different groups.

Her victory celebration drew support from several prominent Maryland leaders, including current Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and former County Executive Ken Ulman.

Gov. Wes Moore, who endorsed Atterbeary during the campaign, also praised her leadership and dedication to public service.

Throughout the campaign, Atterbeary focused on issues including public school funding, affordability, housing, and protecting local interests amid actions by the Trump administration.

Atterbeary entered the race with significant support from elected officials and led the field in fundraising. Unlike her opponents, she did not participate in Howard County’s Citizens’ Election Fund program, a public financing system designed to encourage candidates to rely on small-dollar donations rather than contributions from political action committees, businesses, and political parties.

Vanessa Atterbeary Poised to Become Howard County's Next Executive After Primary Win was originally published on 92q.com

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