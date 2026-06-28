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Ko Show Fitness Is Back For Women & Men

Ko Show Fitness Is Back For Women & Men

The body is the temple and you have to learn to treat it like you do your car or truck. Clean it up and out so it keeps going'

Published on June 28, 2026

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You know how I feel about health and fitness. I want you to make sure you sign up and come out to join me for the return of Ko Show Fitness. Charles Chizel It and I will get you BEACH BODY READY! Come ready to have a good time and learn how to get yourself in shape. Follow me @iamKonan11 on Instagram & TikTok July 25th we will see you there. HEALTH = WEALTH!!!

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