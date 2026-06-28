Ko Show Fitness Is Back For Women & Men

You know how I feel about health and fitness. I want you to make sure you sign up and come out to join me for the return of Ko Show Fitness. Charles Chizel It and I will get you BEACH BODY READY! Come ready to have a good time and learn how to get yourself in shape. Follow me @iamKonan11 on Instagram & TikTok July 25th we will see you there. HEALTH = WEALTH!!!

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