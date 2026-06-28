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Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 BET Awards?

Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 BET Awards?

Published on June 28, 2026

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Four glamorously dressed Black women in colorful outfits, including a yellow dress, a bronze sequined gown, a red bandeau top and skirt, and a green wrap.
Source: Bennett Raglin/ Christopher Polk/ Frazer Harrison/

Source: Gilbert Flores, Emma McIntyre

Your fave celebs are serving couture and confidence at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater for the 2026 BET Awards. Dubbed “Culture’s Biggest Night,” stunning style standouts in reality TV, music, and fashion are turning heads before the evening’s performances, tributes, and acceptance speeches,

As previously reported, this year’s ceremony is hosted by Druski and will celebrate Black excellence across music, film, television, and sports while honoring two generations of trailblazing talent. Lauryn Hill is set to receive the Living Legend Icon Award, recognizing her enduring impact on hip-hop, soul, and R&B nearly three decades after The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, while Teyana Taylor will be honored as the 2026 Icon of the Year following her recent run as one of entertainment’s most dynamic multihyphenates across music, film, fashion, and directing.

Before the festivities began, Coco Jones was seen on the scene radiating in a fiery red gown…

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

while Love Island USA breakout baddie Olandria brought her Bama Barbie essence to the carpet in a striking yellow look.

BET Awards 2026 - Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Fresh off welcoming her first child earlier this year, “Big Mama” was seen on the scene.

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Latto turned heads in a figure-flattering ensemble that showcased her bangin’ post-baby baaawdy.

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Teyana Taylor looked so stunning in a crimson couture look.

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Similarly, Lizzo showcased her shape in a curve-caressing nude-colored dress.

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Eva Marcille also made a memorable entrance in a vibrant lime green ensemble, debuting a chic, cropped hairstyle after recently cutting off her signature locs.

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Whose 2026 BET Awards red carpet look is your fave???

The iconic Janet Jackson walked the carpet at the 2026 BET Awards.

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Our favorite Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox, was seen on the scene at the 2026 BET Awards.

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Nia Long also turned heads while looking beautifully bronzed.

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Chloe Bailey served Marilyn Monroe-style beauty with this blonde look for the awards.

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

As for Porsha Williams, she served goddess vibes in green alongside her boo, Patrice “Sway McKinney.”

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty
BET Awards 2026 - Red Carpet
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

As for Doechii, she delivered in this baaaawdy baring cut-out dress.

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Christopher Polk
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Aaron J. Thornton
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Aaron J. Thornton
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Gilbert Flores
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Gilbert Flores
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Aaron J. Thornton
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Christopher Polk
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Christopher Polk
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Christopher Polk
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
BET Awards 2026 - Red Carpet
Bennett Raglin
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Aaron J. Thornton
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Earl Gibson III
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Christopher Polk
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Gilbert Flores
BET Awards 2026 - Red Carpet
Bennett Raglin

Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 BET Awards? was originally published on bossip.com

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