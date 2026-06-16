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Cookout Crashers! Register for a chance to have us crash your cookout this Independence Day Weekend!

Published on June 16, 2026

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Cookout Crashers promotion for Independence Day weekend featuring Crazy's rib chicken and fish on 95.9 Magic radio station.
Source: R1 / R1 Digital

Register for a chance to have us crash your cookout this Independence Day Weekend!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, Maryland, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Cookout Crashers ” Promotion ends on DATE. Subject to Official Rules.

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