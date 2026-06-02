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Baltimore Ravens Hosting Job Fair for 2026 NFL Season Positions

Baltimore Ravens Hosting Job Fair at M&T Bank Stadium This Weekend

Published on June 2, 2026

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M&T Bank Stadium
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The Baltimore Ravens are looking to add new members to their gameday team and will host a job fair at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization is seeking enthusiastic candidates to help deliver a top-tier experience for fans during the 2026 NFL season and at other special events held at the stadium throughout the year.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in on-the-spot interviews and hiring opportunities, pending the completion of background checks. Everyone who attends will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win an autographed Ravens item.

“Every year, this event gives us the opportunity to strengthen our team and continue to provide an exceptional experience to Ravens fans on gameday,” said Colleen Helak, the Ravens’ Senior Director of Guest Experience. “We are looking forward to adding more dedicated and passionate team members to our M&T Bank Stadium family.”

While appointments are encouraged, walk-in applicants are welcome. All candidates must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Several stadium partners will be hiring for a variety of gameday and event positions, including:

Levy (Food & Beverage Provider): Bartenders, cashiers, concession workers, cooks, food and beverage runners, servers, and warehouse staff.

  • ABM (Housekeeping): Custodians.
  • APEX (Event Security): Security officers with military or law enforcement experience.
  • S.A.F.E. Management (Event Security and Guest Services): Courtesy team members, event security staff, ushers, ticket takers, and supervisors.
  • Ravens Guest Experience: 50/50 raffle sellers.

The job fair will take place on the South Club Level of M&T Bank Stadium and is open to anyone interested in joining the Ravens’ gameday operations team.

Baltimore Ravens Hosting Job Fair at M&T Bank Stadium This Weekend was originally published on 92q.com

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