Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Longtime Baltimore Reporter, Sports Anchor Stan Saunders Passes Away

Former WJZ reporter, weekend sports anchor Stan Saunders dies at 72

Published on June 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Former WJZ reporter, weekend sports anchor Stan Saunders dies at 72

Baltimore lost one of its television legends.
Former WJZ reporter and sports anchor Stan Saunders has passed away at 72 after complications related to long COVID WHICH TURNED INTO sarcoidosis (SAW-KOR-DO-SIS)
He spent decades telling Baltimore’s stories before dedicating his life to teaching and mentoring young people through the Baltimore Academy of Sports and Entertainment.
If you grew up watching local news, chances are you knew Stan Saunders.
Definitely sending prayers to his family.

Source: CBS

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
3:10
Technology  |  Nia Noelle

Keeping Our Households Safe: Exposing High-Tech AI Scams

Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

Cookout Crashers promotion for Independence Day weekend featuring Crazy's rib chicken and fish on 95.9 Magic radio station.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Cookout Crashers! Register for a chance to have us crash your cookout this Independence Day Weekend!

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News  |  WIBC Staff

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Local  |  Editor Staff

Missing Towson University Student Found Dead in Potomac River

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close