Longtime Baltimore Reporter, Sports Anchor Stan Saunders Passes Away

THE BUZZ!



Former WJZ reporter, weekend sports anchor Stan Saunders dies at 72



Baltimore lost one of its television legends.

Former WJZ reporter and sports anchor Stan Saunders has passed away at 72 after complications related to long COVID WHICH TURNED INTO sarcoidosis (SAW-KOR-DO-SIS)

He spent decades telling Baltimore’s stories before dedicating his life to teaching and mentoring young people through the Baltimore Academy of Sports and Entertainment.

If you grew up watching local news, chances are you knew Stan Saunders.

Definitely sending prayers to his family.



Source: CBS

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