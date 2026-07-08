Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: The Wealth Gap, Primary Elections, and More

Judge Blocks Sweeping DOJ Subpoena in Georgia In Fulton County, Georgia, a federal judge pushed back hard against the Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge William Ray, appointed by President Trump, quashed a subpoena that demanded the personal contact information of every person who worked the 2020 election. He called the grand jury request “staggering and completely untethered to any reasonable investigative need.” The ruling also pointed out that the statute of limitations for any potential charges tied to the 2020 election has long expired. This decision protects the everyday poll workers who keep our democracy running, many of them dedicated members of our own communities.



The Wealth Gap Grows Even as Millionaires Multiply A new report from Swiss bank UBS shows that more than 440,000 Americans became millionaires last year, powered by strong stock market gains. But that headline hides a harder truth. While average wealth per adult climbed nearly 10%, median household wealth actually dropped by almost 20% once inflation is factored in. In plain terms, the gains flowed to those already at the top, while working families felt the squeeze. For our communities, this widening divide is a reminder to keep building financial knowledge, investing where we can, and supporting the businesses and institutions that keep our dollars circulating close to home.