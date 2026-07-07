Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Pioneer Passes Away, Heatwave Shift, and more

Protect Your Business From Costly Tax Mistakes Financial expert Katrina Kraft is sounding the alarm for Black business owners. She warns that operating under an outdated corporate structure could quietly drain thousands of dollars from your bottom line each year. While a basic sole proprietorship works fine for early-stage startups, growing service firms often get hit with massive self-employment tax burdens when they fail to transition strategically. Kraft’s advice? Consider making an S corporation election. But timing matters. She stresses the need for proactive, year-round analysis of your payroll and profitability—not a last-minute scramble before IRS deadlines pass. As our community continues building generational wealth, smart tax planning keeps more money in your hands and your business thriving.



Relief Coming, But Danger Shifts West The historic and deadly early July heat wave that blanketed the central and eastern United States is finally letting up. Residents in the Northeast can expect cooler, more seasonable temperatures in the coming days. That’s welcome news after weeks of dangerous conditions. Love Sybil Wilkes? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. However, the threat isn’t over. That same brutal weather pattern is now shifting westward, placing millions of residents across the Southwest under extreme triple-digit heat warnings. If you have family or friends in the region, check on them, stay hydrated, and take these warnings seriously. RELATED STORY: What To Do When the Heat Index Is High