BGE Delays Utility Shutoffs During Maryland Heat Wave

THE BUZZ!



More hot weather in Maryland delays BGE utility shutoffs for past-due customers If you’re behind on your electric bill, the extreme heat is buying you a little more time.

BGE says it will not disconnect customers for nonpayment while the heat index remains above 95 degrees. The decision comes as temperatures are expected to approach 100 degrees across Maryland.

The utility reports nearly 290,000 customers have past-due accounts, with an average balance of $774. Customers are encouraged to contact BGE to discuss payment plans and available financial assistance before shutoffs resume. Source: WBAL

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