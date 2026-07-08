Baseball meets Soul! R&B Takes Center Stage At This Year’s MLB All-Star Game

THE BUZZ!



Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle & Boyz II Men to Lead MLB All-Star Game Entertainment



Baseball meets R&B! Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men Take center stage at this year’s MLB All-Star Game

If you’re tuning in to this year’s MLB All-Star Game, get ready for more than just baseball.

Major League Baseball has announced an incredible entertainment lineup featuring some of our favorites. Jennifer Hudson will perform “America the Beautiful,” the legendary Patti LaBelle will sing the National Anthem, and Boyz II Men will take the field during the annual Stand Up To Cancer tribute.

The game will take place July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

It’s always great to see artists who have given us timeless music continue to represent on some of the biggest stages in the country. Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, this is one performance lineup worth checking out.



Source: BILLBOARD

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