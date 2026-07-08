Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty 15 Creators We’re Most Excited to See at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University 2026 The semester is officially underway. Kai Cenat has revealed the highly anticipated roster for Streamer University: Class of 2026, and it’s packed with some of the biggest names in streaming, social media, music, and entertainment. This year’s event features more than 100 students, celebrity professors, campus staff, and special guests, all coming together to create what could be one of the biggest streaming events of the summer. Here are 15 creators we’re especially excited to watch.

1. Kai Cenat The mastermind behind Streamer University returns as the head of campus. Known for his larger-than-life personality and record-breaking streams, Kai always finds a way to create unforgettable moments.

2. Duke Dennis As one of this year’s professors, Duke Dennis brings years of streaming experience, humor, and leadership. Fans can expect plenty of hilarious classroom moments.

3. Agent 00 Whether he’s gaming, debating, or creating comedy content, Agent 00 has become one of the internet’s most respected creators and will undoubtedly be a standout professor. Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. Fanum This year’s campus police officer is guaranteed to keep things entertaining. Fanum’s chemistry with Kai and the AMP crew always leads to viral moments.

5. YourRAGE Serving as Streamer University’s guidance counselor, YourRAGE is the perfect person to offer advice while delivering plenty of laughs along the way.

6. Plaqueboymax Plaqueboymax has become one of the fastest-rising creators in streaming, known for his music-driven content and ability to discover new talent.

7. Sketch Sketch has become one of the internet’s breakout stars thanks to his unique personality, infectious humor, and unforgettable catchphrases.

8. StableRonaldo A longtime favorite in the gaming community, StableRonaldo always brings competitive energy and hilarious interactions to every collaboration.

9. Queen Naija The singer and digital creator is one of the biggest celebrity names enrolled this year, adding even more excitement to the student roster.

10. Skai Jackson From television to social media, Skai Jackson continues to be one of the most recognizable young entertainers, making her a fun addition to this year’s class.

11. ClarenceNYC ClarenceNYC has built a massive following through lifestyle content, fashion, and collaborations. It’ll be exciting to see him interact with the rest of the campus.

12. JasonTheWeen JasonTheWeen has become one of streaming’s fastest-growing personalities thanks to his quick humor and engaging livestreams.

13. Sara Saffari Known for her fitness and lifestyle content, Sara Saffari brings a different audience to Streamer University and has already generated plenty of excitement online.

14. Lizzo One of the surprise professors announced for this year’s event, Lizzo brings superstar energy to campus. Fans are eager to see how she’ll interact with creators throughout the semester.

15. Jordyn Lucas Jordyn Lucas rounds out our list as one of the creators to watch during Streamer University. With so many collaborations happening throughout the event, this could be a breakout moment for her on one of streaming’s biggest stages.