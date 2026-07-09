'Belle Collective' Exclusive Clip: Spouse-Swapping Latrice & Lateshia Announce A 'Bad & Bougie' ATL Trip

Belle Collective stars unexpectedly swap husbands for a day, surprising their partners.

The group plans a couples' trip to Atlanta to celebrate Selena and Mike's wedding.

Lateshia worries about the group dynamics but hopes the trip will bring them closer together.

The ladies of Belle Collective are trading tension for travel after an unconventional “spouse swap,” and we’ve got an exclusive clip!

Source: Belle Collective / OWN

As previously reported, the hit OWN unscripted series continues to spotlight Kerri Paul, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Selena Johnson, and Tambra Cheri as they showcase the strength, savvy, and sisterhood at the center of the show while redefining what it means to be a modern-day Southern belle.

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode, we see Latrice and Lateshia on MUCH better terms and laughing about swapping husbands.

Latrice reveals that she and Lateshia recently swapped spouses by surprising each other’s husbands for a day.

“Me and Lateshia did this whole husband swap,” Latrice tells the group, prompting stunned reactions.

“What?!” Kerri exclaims before asking, “So wait, y’all went on a date?” Source: OWN / OWN

Latrice clarifies that the pair simply popped in on each other’s husbands.

“Lateshia popped up on my husband, right? I popped up on Glendale,” she explains. Source: OWN / OWN

We then see Glendale answer a FaceTime from Latrice and jump to the worst-case scenario.

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Source: OWN / OWN

“Somebody dead?!” he blurts out. “No, nobody’s dead,” replies Latrice.

The ladies reveal plans for a celebratory trip to Atlanta in honor of Selena Johnson and her husband, Mike, following their wedding. After the husbands agree to join, the getaway evolves into a couples’ trip.

“It’s just a little bad and bougie getaway,” says Latrice about chatting with Glen. “I’m the bougie, he’s the bad.” Source: OWN / OWN

Selena is equally excited about the upcoming excursion.

“I am thrilled,” she says. “I know we’re going to have fun, and I just feel so honored.” Source: OWN / OWN

Not everyone is heading into the weekend without reservations, however. While Lateshia admits she’s nervous about everyone traveling together, she’s optimistic that the group has turned a corner.

Source: OWN / OWN

“I’m really worried about us going away this weekend together,” she admits in a confessional. “But on the flip side, the collective is in a better space right now. I’m going in with good vibes, good energy.”

How do YOU think this Belle Collective trip will turn out? Take an exclusive look below.

Friday’s episode is titled “Mama-In-Law Said Knock You Out,” check out an official episode description below.

Latrice and Glen bring the Collective and their men to Atlanta to celebrate Selena and Mike’s wedding. Marie is upset over false rumors that her business has closed. Kerri continues to lock horns with Marlene. Glen bonds with his son at the barber shop.

A new episode of Belle Collective premieres Friday, July 10, at 8 pm ET/PT.

'Belle Collective' Exclusive Clip: Spouse-Swapping Latrice & Lateshia Announce A 'Bad & Bougie' ATL Trip was originally published on bossip.com