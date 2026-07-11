Spiritual Warfare! JT Blocked By Her Idol Jackie-O Over Controversial ‘Satan’s Ex-Wife’ Imagery: 'Pastors Don't Clout Chase!'

An unexpected clash between hip-hop history and religious conviction has officially taken over social media. Decades after laying the foundational blueprint for Miami’s legendary female rap scene, former rapstress turned preacher Jacki-O has stunned fans by revealing she completely cut off City Girls rapper JT online. The blocked announcement comes on the heels of a controversial art project that the former rapper felt crossed a religious boundary of hers.

Source: Julia Beverly x Rob Kim

The immediate catalyst for the online fallout stems from JT’s recent appearance in PsyFi, an avant-garde short film written and directed by visual artist Chloe Wise as part of her high-profile Extrasensory exhibition. In the visual project, the City Girls rap artist can be seen wearing prominent prosthetic horns and dark, demonic styling to portray a character explicitly named “Satan’s Ex-Wife.” While the creative choice drew instant backlash for her more spiritual fans, it proved to be an absolute dealbreaker for Jacki-O, who now strictly operates in the religious community under her title, Minister Angela.

Taking to her official Facebook account to address the viral short film, Angela made it clear that she refuses to let secular entertainment compromise her current ministry. To drive her point home, she shared a screenshot of the block notification alongside a heartfelt, private direct message that JT had originally sent her back in 2024.

“Sometimes when you block people, it’s a blessing in disguise,” Jacki-O captioned the post. “I’m not judging anyone but I refuse to associate myself with people who don’t have the spirit of the Lord in they’re lives, no matter how much they claim to love me. THEY SHOULD BE LOVING GOD MORE.”

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Jackie-O Black JT Following Satan Imagery

The digital cutoff is especially jarring considering the deep, mutual admiration the two Miami natives previously shared. In the unearthed 2024 direct message, JT explicitly poured her heart out to her childhood idol, applauding her life transformation and begging for a potential track collaboration. “I know you’re in such a different place than years ago & I support your spiritual growth wholehearted!” JT wrote at the time. “I just wanna say if you ever decide to make music again it would complete my career to collaborate with you! You could even choose what type record!”

What makes this situation truly unique is that Jacki-O isn’t coming from a place of malice or internet pettiness. Instead, the minister is viewing the dark artistic imagery as a heavy personal failure on her own part. Because JT grew up studying her music, style, and fierce persona, the rap pioneer feels responsible for the path the younger generation is currently walking.

“It hurts to see her dressed as the devil,” the minister said on social media. “I saw several interviews where JT said my rap career inspired her. I failed her. I was lost back then, and if I truly inspired her, this isn’t the path I would have hoped she’d be on.”

The deep-rooted connection between the two artists runs incredibly deep. Long before the City Girls became famous, a young JT actually approached the rap legend at a local event, asking for a picture and proudly telling her that her childhood friends called her “Lil Jacki O.” JT continued to be inspired by her throughout her career, including the cover art for JT’s 2024 breakout single “Sideways” was a direct, intentional tribute to a classic, vintage look popularized by Angela, utilizing an identical diamond nameplate belt, rugged denim, and metallic gold boots.

What do you think? Was Minister Angela wrong for blocking JT?

Spiritual Warfare! JT Blocked By Her Idol Jackie-O Over Controversial ‘Satan’s Ex-Wife’ Imagery: 'Pastors Don't Clout Chase!' was originally published on bossip.com