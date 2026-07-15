Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly, apparently, still believes he can fly out of prison, and he’s asking the President for help.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, the imprisoned R&B singer/songwriter has formally asked President Donald Trump to commute his 30-year sentence for a slew of sexual misconduct convictions.

This formal bid for clemency comes more than a year after his new attorney, Beau Brindley, publically requested that Trump releases Kelly immediately from prison. Brindley previously alleged a far-fetched plot by federal authorities to steal his mail, have witnesses turn against him, and then have him killed in prison to cover it up.

“R. Kelly does not have the time, with his life in danger, to go through the normal channels,” Brindley said at the time. “I will ask President Trump to help us, because we need him.”

Despite the public plea, Brindley did not file for clemency at the time. Instead, Brindley requested for a new trial altogether. That motion is still pending.

In a phone conversation with the Tribune on Tuesday, Brindley confirmed that he was helping Kelly with his bid for clemency, saying that it’s “ongoing.”

Kelly, 59, was convicted of child pornography and enticement of a minor charges in Chicago in 2022. He is also serving time on racketeering conspiracy charges from a New York case the previous year, using his musical career as a criminal enterprise to satisfy his predatory desires.

Kelly is serving his time in a medium-security federal prison in Butner, NC, and is not eligible for release until 2046.

R. Kelly Begs Trump To Commute His 30-Year Sentence For Child Sex Abuse was originally published on hotspotatl.com