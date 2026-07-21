3 celebrities battling rare diseases you’ve never heard of

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Some celebrities with rare diseases are Selma Blair, with Trigeminal Neuralgia; Morgan Freeman, with Fibromyalgia; and Missy Elliott, with Graves’ Disease, all of whom are dealing with their illness in a very authentic fashion.

So many celebrities have been in the spotlight for the wrong things, like drugs or other nefarious activities; however, some of them have also been in the news because they are battling cancer.

These health battles of celebrities should be kept secret so they can deal with them in their own way, but their fans are always curious to know how unexpected celebrity illnesses are progressing. They want to commiserate with them, of course, but there’s also a bit of joy knowing that celebrities truly are like all of us.

1. Selma Blair – Multiple Sclerosis With Trigeminal Neuralgia

Actress Selma Blair is well known because she speaks openly about her journey with multiple sclerosis (MS). Unfortunately, she also experienced trigeminal neuralgia at the same time, a rare chronic pain disorder that affects the trigeminal nerve. This nerve carries sensation from the face to the brain.

Trigeminal neuralgia causes sudden episodes of intense facial pain, which can happen due to simple activities like speaking, eating, or brushing your teeth. It is not a common illness, but it has a significant impact on the quality of the patient’s life.

By sharing her experiences, Blair has helped bring attention to neurological disorders and the importance of early diagnosis, comprehensive treatment, and emotional support for individuals living with chronic illness.

2. Morgan Freeman – Fibromyalgia

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman has spoken publicly about living with fibromyalgia following a serious car accident in 2008.

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Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition with several different symptoms, but the exact cause of this illness is unknown. However, it is a debilitating disorder that adversely affects the quality of life.

Freeman has discussed the ongoing challenges of managing chronic pain while continuing to work in the film industry. His openness has helped raise awareness that chronic pain conditions are often invisible to others and deserve understanding and appropriate medical care.

His story also highlights the importance of individualized treatment plans and long-term symptom management.

3. Missy Elliott – Graves’ Disease

Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer Missy Elliott revealed in 2011 that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, a relatively uncommon autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland.

Graves’ disease causes the immune system to overstimulate the thyroid, leading to symptoms that may include:

Weight changes

Fatigue

Muscle weakness

Rapid heartbeat

Anxiety

Eye problems

With appropriate medical care, many people can manage the condition successfully. Unfortunately, this diagnosis has affected Elliott’s ability to pursue her career while trying to navigate her illness at the same time.

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Rare Diseases Affect Celebrities as Well

Many celebrities out there have rare diseases. Commiserate with your favorite celebrities by learning more about their illness.

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