Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says He Heard From 2 Sources That Sen. Mitch McConnell Has 'Passed'

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Look, I’m not saying GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell is secretly dead; I’m just saying a lot of people think he’s secretly dead, and the people tasked with convincing us he’s not secretly dead are not doing a great job of it. And maybe — just maybe — McConnell just needs to come right out and say in a self-recorded video that can be positively authenticated that he is, indeed, still drawing breath on this Earth after being absent from Congress for more than a month with little to no explanation.

Especially now that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has said plainly that he has been told Mitch McConnell has “passed.”

Last week, Beshear sat down for an interview with Katie Couric, which was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday. During the interview, he said in no uncertain terms that he had heard from two separate credible sources that McConnell is dead.

“It had been a month before anything had been put out, not even an official statement from Senator McConnell. In fact, I’d gotten two calls from different agencies, not state agencies, suggesting he’d passed,” the Democratic governor said. “People deserve to know what was going on. Now, we’ve gotten a little bit — we’ve gotten one official statement and one picture — and hopefully what that means is he’s still with us, which is what we all want. But then there’s this question of when can he get back to doing his job.”

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On the same day that the interview with Couric was uploaded, Beshear was questioned by reporters about McConnell and why the 84-year-old hasn’t personally been more forthcoming about his current condition, to which the governor responded by reiterating that he hasn’t heard anything directly from McConnell’s office.

“I have not heard one thing from Mitch McConnell or his office,” he said. “When you represent the people of Kentucky, and you’ve been in a hospital for a month and you’ve missed all the votes, you owe your boss an explanation. It’s been reported that he’s had 20-minute conversations with different individuals, so call into a news station for five minutes or put out a short video.”

The fact is, people think McConnell is dead. That little proof-of-life photo his office released earlier this month did virtually nothing to change that.

As we previously reported, McConnell hasn’t shown up to work for a vote since June 11, and no one knew why until we all found out he had been hospitalized, which had reportedly been the case since June 14. Since then, we got the photo of him and his wife, Elaine Chao, and a statement attributed to him, saying he’s recovering in the hospital after suffering a fall, and that he “didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke,” according to his doctors. People, of course, weren’t buying it.

I mean, at this point, McConnell could probably livestream himself reading today’s weather forecast from his hospital bed while a brand new episode of House of the Dragon plays in the background, and most people would probably still say, “Nah, that looks like AI to me” — but he should still probably give it a try. The fact that he has made no attempt whatsoever to prove he’s alive beyond a reasonable doubt is pretty telling.

When even the governor of your state is basically saying, “Shiiiiet, I heard he had gone to glory already,” it’s time to put up or shut up, unless you’ve already been permanently shut up.

Jussayin’.

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Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says He Heard From 2 Sources That Sen. Mitch McConnell Has 'Passed' was originally published on newsone.com