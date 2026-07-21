Here Are the States Holding Back-to-School Sales Tax Holidays for 2026

Source: Connecticut Post/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

It’s already time to start preparing to send children back to school. And while many kids are not ready to go back there are plenty of parents ready to get these kids back in the classroom.

But are we prepared for the financial strain school can bring? From grade school to college, students have needs that can be extremely expensive for parents. 14 states are holding a back-to-school sales tax holdiay for 2026, helping parents and students save money.

Most participating states are offering savings on things students need for school like clothing, school supplies, while a handful of states are also including savings on laptops, tablets, software, calculators, packpacks, and printers. Below we breakdown what states are participating in sales tax holidays for the 2026 back-to-school season and how you can save big this.

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