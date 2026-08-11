Here Is Her Husband??? 'Things Are New' Between Michael B. Jordan & RAYE, But They Reportedly 'Really Like Each Other'

Sources confirm Michael B. Jordan and RAYE have been on a few dinner dates

Fans speculate on relationship after seeing them at amusement park

Jordan previously kept relationships private, split from Lori Harvey in 2022

After being spotted together at Six Flags, a source close to Michael B. Jordan and RAYE has revealed that they’ve already been on a few dinner dates.

Source: Araya Doheny / Frank Micelotta

Fans are clamoring to find out more information about the stars after they were seen getting cozy on a roller coaster. Now, a source has revealed more about the nature of their relationship to People, claiming the actor and singer have already been on a few dates and “really like each other.”

The “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” singer, 28, and the Sinners actor, 39, first sparked romance rumors when they were seen at Six Flags Magic Mountain outside of Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 7. Just a few days later, a source has confirmed that the sweet amusement park outing wasn’t their first date.

“Michael and RAYE have been on a couple dinner dates before this,” the source tells People. “Things are new between them, but they really like each other. RAYE tells friends that Michael is her type and that he is warm and kind.”

On the contrary, another source insisted that Michael and RAYE, born Rachel Keen, are “just friends” and that they were at Six Flags with a group of people.

The pair could be seen in multiple pictures and videos taken by fans at the amusement park. In one photo shared on X, the stars were seen sitting side by side on a roller coaster as RAYE looked at Jordan as they chatted. Another fan shared a video on TikTok of the two on a different ride as it was about to begin.

A staff member off-camera told the riders to keep their hands up and not close their eyes, which prompted RAYE to raise her hands into the air and nudged her date to do the same.

During his many years in the spotlight, Michael B. Jordan has largely kept his relationships out of the public eye. His most recent public relationship was with Lori Harvey, whom he dated from 2020 to 2022. After a year and a half together, it was revealed in June 2022 that they split.

As for RAYE, she has never confirmed a public relationship. However, in November, she revealed to People the qualities she wants in a husband.

“Words of affirmation is my love language,” the singer said at the time. “So, you need to have the qualities of a good communicator. Communication is so important to me.”

In a February 2025 interview, Jordan told GQ that his love life is “the subject he’s least excited to offer any comment on.”

“I’m not tripping over it,” he said about his lack of a romantic connection. “I’m so work-focused. I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right? You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn’t work out.”

Here Is Her Husband??? 'Things Are New' Between Michael B. Jordan & RAYE, But They Reportedly 'Really Like Each Other' was originally published on bossip.com