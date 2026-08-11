K. Michelle Calmly Claps Back At ‘Sad’ Fan Questioning Why She Wouldn’t Leave Her Hubby For Cheating—‘We’re Happy’

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

K. Michelle doesn’t care what you think of her marriage to her high school sweetheart, Dr. Kastan Sims. During The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17 reunion on Aug. 9, the country crooner reiterated that she wouldn’t leave her husband if she caught him cheating, reasoning that a few “strokes” outside their marriage wouldn’t be enough to erase everything they’ve built together; a revelation that didn’t sit well with some fans.

Here’s what K. Michelle told a fan who said they were “sad” to hear she would stay with her husband if he cheated.

In fact, the day after the episode aired, one social media user on X told K. Michelle that she felt “sad” for the star and questioned why she would stay with Sims, adding that she deserves “someone that no matter what” puts “marriage vows before their own selfish desires.”

K. Michelle responded with a simple reply.

“Katelyn, you can’t be more sad than me. Y’all have 2 watch tv and be entertained, and cut it off. Me and my husband are really best friends and are in a great place. Maybe that hurt because it was triggering 4u, but that’s not what keeps me up at night. We’re happy, and I tell u what entertains u.”

Here’s what K. Michelle said during the RHOA Season 17 reunion.

While discussing her love and unconventional marriage to the Memphis-based dentist during Sunday’s reunion, the Jesus & Whiskey hitmaker explained that, no matter what happens, cheating would never be enough to end their relationship.

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

“The thing about me and Kastan, we’ll never break up because of cheating. I’ve caught him cheating. He caught me doing some things. So, we’ve taken breaks,” she explained. “I feel like all men cheat. If this man is gonna go poke whatever he’s gonna do, I’m not gonna let some strokes throw away what I have.”

The singer went on to explain that she understands that sometimes she and her husband’s sexual desires may need to be fulfilled in certain ways, and, for her, sex doesn’t necessarily equate to love.

“I think because I’ve gone through so much, y’all think about this. No one ever talks about what that does for your sex life when you’re going through surgeries. So, if I have a partner and he has desires and he’s never told me, ‘Hey, I want to go do this while you’re going through this.’ Yes, we can get these surgeries and all these things. We go do this stuff to our body. There’s repercussions,” she explained.

Replying to a few other concerned fans on Monday night, K. Michelle kept her responses simple, making it clear that she’s perfectly okay with the unconventional arrangement.

“I respect the concern, but these people really don’t know how I am. I have to respect them learning. It’s always a think piece on my life and I really be looking for song.”

She added in a follow-up post: “You gotta know that I do this.”

K. Michelle spoke about her spicy marital arrangement with Dr. Kastan Sims in May.

This isn’t the first time K. Michelle has spoken about her spicy intimacy arrangement with Dr. Kastan Sims. During an interview on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe in May, the singer revealed that she allows her husband to sleep with other women, but there’s one major condition attached to the privilege: “Poke and go.”

In other words, no emotional attachments, no lingering around, and most importantly, no paying bills, a major rule for the songstress.

“What do you mean? If men gon be men and they need the feeling, the feeling doesn’t include paying no bills,” she explained to Sharpe about the dealbreaker. “You shouldn’t be paying anybody’s bills…the last thing that you are going do is sit up here and pay a fan bill. Because I already do it.”

She also admitted that she has watched her husband with another woman, and, surprisingly, she enjoyed it.

“I kinda like it,” the singer confessed.

K. Michelle has been married to her husband, Dr. Kastan Sims, since 2025 and famously skipped signing a prenup before tying the knot, a decision that sparked plenty of debate among fans earlier this year on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But what’s your take on their marriage? Cool or nah?

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K. Michelle Calmly Claps Back At ‘Sad’ Fan Questioning Why She Wouldn’t Leave Her Hubby For Cheating—‘We’re Happy’ was originally published on bossip.com