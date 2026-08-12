Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Essex, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded around 11:50 a.m. Monday to the unit block of Bladen Road, where they found 17-year-old Roman Wright inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Wright was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: 3 Killed In Separate Essex Shootings Less Than A Mile Apart

Police said one juvenile suspect was arrested Monday evening. A second teen was taken into custody following an hours-long barricade situation in the 100 block of Akin Circle in Middle River.

The arrests come as police continue investigating another deadly shooting that happened about 30 minutes earlier and roughly a mile away.

Officers responding to Banyan Wood Court in Essex found two 19-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds. Izick Aminartey was pronounced dead at the scene. Donielle Mack was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Baltimore County police said investigators do not believe the shooting that killed Wright is connected to the double homicide on Banyan Wood Court.

Authorities have not released additional details about what may have led to either shooting.

Anyone with information about the deadly shootings in Essex is asked to contact Baltimore County police at 410-887-4636.

Two Teens Charged in Connection With Deadly Essex Shooting was originally published on 92q.com