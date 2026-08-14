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17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Southwest Baltimore Shooting

Police Seek Answers After 17-Year-Old Dies Following Baltimore Shooting

Published on August 14, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

A 17-year-old girl has died nearly two weeks after she was shot in southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Baltimore Police said officers were called to the 700 block of Lyndhurst Street around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remained in critical condition.

Police said the teenager, identified as Jada Sellers, died from her injuries on August 12.

Investigators recovered evidence of gunfire outside a home on Lyndhurst Street as homicide detectives and crime lab technicians searched the area for additional evidence.

Several parents gathered near the crime scene as officers escorted young people from the back of the home toward a nearby patrol vehicle. Some of those leaving the house appeared visibly shaken and were seen crying and hugging adults waiting nearby.

Baltimore Police said the investigation remains open and active.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police Seek Answers After 17-Year-Old Dies Following Baltimore Shooting was originally published on 92q.com

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