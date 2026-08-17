Storms Possible Monday Before Drier, Less Humid Weather Arrives

Source: Marcus Jones / Getty

Monday will bring a return to summer heat and humidity across Maryland, with a few storms possible later in the day before a stretch of more comfortable weather arrives.

Forecasters report that conditions should remain mostly quiet through early Monday afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Combined with tropical humidity, heat index values could reach the middle to upper 90s in parts of the Baltimore metro area.

A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected for much of Monday before isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms begin developing during the mid-to-late afternoon.

Forecasters report the greatest chance for storms will be between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Any storms that develop could produce drenching downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Most of the activity should move out of the region after 9 p.m., forecasters report, with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.

Maryland will get a break from the unsettled weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with both days expected to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the upper 80s.

Forecasters report humidity will remain elevated early Tuesday before gradually falling throughout the day as a light northerly breeze develops.

Conditions should be especially comfortable Tuesday evening for fans heading to Oriole Park at Camden Yards as the Orioles host the Yankees. Forecasters expect dry and pleasant weather for the 6:35 p.m. first pitch and throughout the game.

Wednesday could be the weather winner of the week. Forecasters report lower humidity, plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

The quieter weather will not last long. Forecasters report an unsettled pattern will return Thursday and could continue through the weekend.

The first round of heavier showers and thunderstorms could develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Any stronger storms may produce torrential rainfall and gusty winds, while increasing tropical humidity will provide plenty of moisture for locally heavy downpours.

Additional disturbances are expected to keep rain and thunderstorm chances elevated Friday through the weekend, forecasters report.

The weekend is expected to remain muggy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High temperatures should settle into the lower to middle 80s.

Storms Possible Monday Before Drier, Less Humid Weather Arrives was originally published on 92q.com