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Baltimore Ranked Second-Worst Real Estate Market in America

Baltimore Ranked Second-Worst Real Estate Market in the U.S.

Published on August 20, 2026
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Baltimore Ranked Second-Worst Real Estate Market in America

Baltimore ranks 299th out of 300 cities in WalletHub’s new analysis of the country’s real estate markets. Only New Orleans finished lower.

WalletHub compared the cities across 17 measures. These included home-price appreciation, affordability, foreclosure rates, delinquent mortgages and job growth. Baltimore also ranked near the bottom for underwater mortgages and foreclosures.

The ranking does not mean every Baltimore neighborhood or real estate opportunity is struggling. However, it highlights economic problems that could affect buyers, homeowners and investors

SOURCE: MOCOSHOW

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