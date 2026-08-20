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Mary J Blige Gives Insight On Why She Never Had Children

Mary J. Blige reveals to Michelle Obama why she was intentional about not having children and why her village uplifts her

Published on August 20, 2026
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Mary J. Blige reveals to Michelle Obama why she was intentional about not having children and why her village uplifts her

Mary J. Blige opened up about motherhood during a conversation with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on their “IMO” podcast.

Mary said watching relatives struggle to find babysitters and maintain their freedom influenced her decision when she was younger. She admitted that getting older caused her to reflect on the value children bring to other people’s lives.

Mary also spoke about enjoying her solitude and relying on a small circle of women who have supported her for more than 30 years. Her story shows that love, family and fulfillment can take many different forms

Source: YAHOO

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