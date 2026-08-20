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New Study – Baltimore Gets High Marks For Violence Protection – 2 Years In A Row

Baltimore Ranks Second for Violence-Prevention Strategy

Published on August 20, 2026
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Baltimore Ranks Second for Violence-Prevention Strategy

Baltimore ranks second in the country for its violence-prevention strategy for the second consecutive year.

The Violence Prevention Index evaluated 100 cities across 35 criteria. It measured community intervention, efforts to address the causes of violence and the resources cities dedicate to prevention. Washington, D.C., finished first.

The index measures each city’s strategy and infrastructure—not simply its crime rate. However, Baltimore officials say homicides fell 31% in 2025 and dropped another 22.9% through August 19, 2026

SOURCE: CBS NEWS

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