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A Police Officer Reveals What Tupac Told Him… Inside The Ambulance.

Tupac’s Final Words Revealed During Murder Trial

Published on August 20, 2026
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Tupac’s Final Words Revealed During Murder Trial

New testimony in Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ murder trial is revealing details about Tupac Shakur’s final moments.

Retired Las Vegas police officer Garry Dale testified that Tupac refused to identify his attackers while riding to the hospital. Dale said the rapper responded, “No, we’ll take care of it.”

A medical examiner testified that gunshots to Tupac’s chest and abdomen caused his death. Davis is accused of helping arrange the 1996 attack, although prosecutors do not claim he fired the weapon. He has pleaded not guilty

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