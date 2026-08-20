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Baltimore Police Name Suspect in Killing of 17-Year-Old Jada Sellers

Baltimore Police Name Suspect Wanted in Killing of 17-Year-Old Jada Sellers

Published on August 20, 2026
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Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

Baltimore police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jada Sellers and are asking for the public’s help locating him.

Police say Christian Hurley is wanted in connection with the July 31 shooting that ultimately claimed Sellers’ life. Authorities consider Hurley armed and dangerous.

A combined reward of $11,500 is being offered for information that leads to his whereabouts.

Sellers was shot July 31 on Lyndhurst Street near Gelston Drive in Southwest Baltimore’s Edgewood community. She was hospitalized for nearly two weeks before dying from her injuries.

Sellers was a senior student-athlete at Milford Mill Academy. Following her death, her family thanked those who supported and prayed for the teenager during her hospitalization.

The shooting also sparked concern among residents and community leaders about violence involving young people and the need for additional resources and protection for youth in Baltimore neighborhoods.

Police have not publicly announced a motive in the shooting as the homicide investigation continues.

Anyone with information about Hurley’s whereabouts is urged to contact Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Baltimore Police Name Suspect Wanted in Killing of 17-Year-Old Jada Sellers was originally published on 92q.com

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