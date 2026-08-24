Listen Live
Close
Local

Maryland Ranks 14th Among America’s Hardest Working States

Published on August 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Maryland ranked No. 14 on WalletHub’s 2026 list of the hardest-working states in America, according to the personal-finance company’s report released Monday.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 10 measures, including average weekly work hours, employment rates, the percentage of workers holding multiple jobs and the amount of leisure time residents have each day.

1 = Best, 25 = Average

Maryland ranked second in the nation for average commute time. The state placed 26th for average weekly work hours and 25th for its employment rate.

Maryland also ranked 18th for the percentage of workers holding multiple jobs, 20th for annual volunteer hours per resident and 11th for average daily leisure time.

Maryland Ranks 14th Among America’s Hardest Working States was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
29 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
9 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Bye, Bye Brodie: Russell Westbrook Retires From NBA With An Assist From Michael B. Jordan

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

RIH-Freshing! Rihanna Radiates On ELLE’s September Cover As A Dior Darling, Dutifully Described As A 'Full Sensory Experience'

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Los Angeles Lakers Sold For Record $12B, Social Media Upset Over Trump Connection

Comments
4:52
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

How AI Scams Could Fool You | Techie Tuesday

Comments

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close