Maryland ranked No. 14 on WalletHub’s 2026 list of the hardest-working states in America, according to the personal-finance company’s report released Monday.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 10 measures, including average weekly work hours, employment rates, the percentage of workers holding multiple jobs and the amount of leisure time residents have each day.

1 = Best, 25 = Average

Maryland ranked second in the nation for average commute time. The state placed 26th for average weekly work hours and 25th for its employment rate.

Maryland also ranked 18th for the percentage of workers holding multiple jobs, 20th for annual volunteer hours per resident and 11th for average daily leisure time.

Maryland Ranks 14th Among America’s Hardest Working States was originally published on 92q.com