From Family Formula To A Flourishing Follicle Fortune: Bask & Lather’s Shaina Rainford Talks Building Her Self-Funded Haircare Empire [Exclusive]

Homemade hair remedy became a successful business after helping CEO's sister and her own hair loss

Authenticity and community-building, not just marketing, drove brand's rapid growth on TikTok and Amazon

Keeping ownership allowed CEO to build company her way, focusing on scalp health and global expansion

In Black Business Month news…

A Black beauty boss is telling BOSSIP how a family formula became a multimillion-dollar mane attraction, taking her hair brand from homemade remedy to 1,900 Walmart stores, all without a single investor or loan.



Source: Bask & Lather / Bask & Lather

Business is booming for Bask & Lather CEO Shaina Rainford, and the numbers speak for themselves. The brand recently expanded into Walmart stores across 48 states, but that’s far from its only major milestone. Bask & Lather landed on the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year, ranking No. 355 in 2026 after posting 975% revenue growth over three years.

But before the retail expansion and massive revenue growth, Rainford’s family was simply trying to save her little sister’s hair.

Rainford notes that she grew up in the Bronx, where trips to Dominican hair salons were a regular part of her life. Years later, her younger sister, Aaliyah, began losing her hair after ringworm was misdiagnosed as dandruff.

Their mother, Leslie, wasn’t willing to sit idly by. Drawing on 25 years of experience as a science teacher, she developed a homemade remedy to help Aaliyah’s hair grow back.

At the time, Rainford said no one was thinking about turning it into a business.

“Absolutely not,” Rainford told BOSSIP. “We were simply trying to help my little sister regain something that meant so much to her: her confidence.”

Years later, Rainford found herself reaching for her mother’s remedy.

After contracting COVID, she experienced significant hair loss and remembers looking in the mirror and feeling helpless. So with that, she returned to the same family formula that had worked for Aaliyah.

“Watching my own hair grow back, not just recover, but become healthier, fuller, and stronger than it had ever been, completely changed my perspective,” Rainford said.

“I realized our family had something truly special. More importantly, I realized how many people silently struggle with hair loss and the emotional toll it takes.”

Rainford shared her and Aaliyah’s results online, where the response was immediate.

Their hair-growth posts garnered more than 5,000 likes and over a million views as people flooded the comments wanting to know what they used and, most importantly, where they could buy it, officially planting the seeds for Bask & Lather.

“What started as an act of love within our family became a mission to help millions of people around the world restore not only their hair, but their confidence,” Rainford told BOSSIP.

Then came the expansion. In December 2020, Rainford, who was working as a nurse practitioner, officially launched Bask & Lather with her family.

Source: Shaina Rainford, CEO & Founder of Bask & Lather Co. / Courtesy Of Talent

The early operation was decidedly DIY. The family filled orders from their living room, but it didn’t stay small for long. Within three months, the company’s monthly income had replaced Rainford’s annual nursing salary.

She resigned from nursing in 2021, and the following month, Bask & Lather’s business tripled.

Rainford has said that while leaving healthcare was nerve-racking, her nursing career gave her the skills she still uses as CEO, including assessment, delegation and critical thinking.

As for when she knew Bask & Lather had serious potential, Rainford told BOSSIP she actually had two “aha” moments.

The first came when she saw her own hair recover, and the second happened after she started sharing her experience online.

“I didn’t just post before-and-after photos,” she said. “I shared the vulnerable moments, the frustration, the insecurity, and everything I experienced along the way.”

People related, and the products started selling out.

“They weren’t buying into a marketing campaign,” Rainford said. “They were connecting with someone who understood exactly what they were going through.”

She continued,

“We weren’t simply building a beauty brand,” she said. “We were building trust, and that has become the foundation of everything we do.”

That connection would eventually help turn Bask & Lather into a TikTok Shop success story, with an unexpected assist from another member of the family.

In 2023, after Rainford hired the company’s first social media manager, her then-14-year-old son, Jayden, had a brutally candid assessment of the brand’s content.

“Your social media team sucks. Let me do your TikTok,” he told his mom, according to Inc, so she did just that.

Jayden’s first video, a behind-the-scenes look at the family packing orders in their warehouse, racked up 1 million views overnight.

From there, the family kept leaning into what worked, and Bask & Lather became one of TikTok Shop’s early success stories, rising into the platform’s top 30 vendors. Rainford also took advantage of live selling, packing orders from the warehouse while answering customers’ questions and making personalized recommendations in real time.

For Rainford, that success reinforced her belief that audience trust matters more than a fleeting internet moment.

“Community is far more valuable than virality,” she told BOSSIP. “Viral moments come and go, but when you consistently educate people, listen to their feedback, and create products that genuinely improve their lives, customers become advocates.”

“At the end of the day, authenticity will always outperform perfection.”

As Bask & Lather grew online, other platforms took notice. Amazon invited the company to participate in its Black Business Accelerator program in 2023. While the program has since ended, Bask & Lather products remain bestsellers across multiple categories on the platform, and the company has become the No. 1 Black-owned hair-growth brand on Amazon.

The company applied a similar strategy to brick-and-mortar retail, leading to its recent Walmart expansion.

Rainford saw where her customers were shopping and made sure Bask & Lather showed up there. Now, customers can find the brand in 1,900 Walmart stores across 48 states.

Even with that rapid expansion, Rainford has built Bask & Lather without outside investors or loans, because for her, keeping ownership means keeping control.

“Ownership gave me something incredibly valuable, the freedom to build the company exactly as I envisioned it,” she told BOSSIP.

“I never wanted to sacrifice long-term trust for short-term growth or allow outside pressures to influence decisions that affected our customers.”

Keeping that control sometimes meant moving more slowly. Rainford said the company reinvested every dollar back into the business, forcing her team to be strategic about how it scaled.

“But it also forced us to become disciplined, innovative, and incredibly customer-focused,” she said.

That strategy has helped grow Bask & Lather to nearly 50 employees while keeping the business in the family.

Jayden, now 18 and a recent high school graduate, has officially joined the company as head of growth while attending college.

Meanwhile, Rainford has her sights set on Bask & Lather’s next frontier, starting with scalp health.

The founder told BOSSIP she’s especially excited about the Scalp Therapy Collection, one of the company’s most science-driven launches to date.

Source: Bask & Lather / Bask & Lather

“We believe healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp, yet scalp care has often been overlooked in the beauty industry,” she said.

The collection was developed after years of research, testing, and customer feedback and is designed to address common scalp concerns while creating a healthier foundation for stronger hair growth.

“I truly believe it will become a cornerstone of our brand,” Rainford said.

There’s also international expansion on the horizon as Rainford works to make Bask & Lather a global leader in scalp health and hair wellness.

“We’re just getting started.”

According to Rainford, getting bigger isn’t only about revenue or retail doors. She wants the company’s growth to create jobs, partnerships, and mentorship opportunities while giving other Black women a visible example of what ownership can look like.

Rainford is also putting that commitment into action during Black Business Month. Bask & Lather is awarding $10,000 in grants to small business owners, with four entrepreneurs receiving $2,500 each. Applications are open Aug. 21 through Aug. 26, with the winners set to be announced Aug. 31.

“Every milestone we reach challenges outdated assumptions about who gets to lead, innovate, and build companies at scale,” she said.

“Representation matters because when people see someone who looks like them succeed, it expands what’s possible in their own minds,” she added.

Asked by BOSSIP to complete the sentence, “Every Black woman entrepreneur deserves…,” Rainford said:

“The opportunity to dream without limits, build wealth that changes generations, and lead unapologetically without waiting for permission.”

And considering Bask & Lather started with one Black mother using her science background to help her daughter, Rainford is especially mindful of the young Black girls who could see her family’s success and start imagining what they might build.

“If a young Black girl sees my journey and realizes that she can build a globally recognized company from an idea, with determination, discipline, and belief in herself, then that’s one of the greatest legacies I could ever hope to leave.”

Now that’s something truly worth working into a lather.

From Family Formula To A Flourishing Follicle Fortune: Bask & Lather’s Shaina Rainford Talks Building Her Self-Funded Haircare Empire [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com