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Anne Arundel County Police are warning residents to take extra precautions following an increase in airbag thefts from vehicles in several communities.

Police said the recent thefts have primarily been reported in Crofton, Hanover and Laurel. Honda vehicles appear to be among the most frequently targeted, including Civics, Accords and HR-Vs, CBS Baltimore reports.

Authorities are encouraging vehicle owners to take several steps to reduce their risk of becoming a victim.

Drivers should park inside garages whenever possible or choose well-lit areas. Police also recommend keeping vehicle doors locked, windows closed and considering additional alarm systems or security devices that can alert owners to attempted break-ins.

Residents are also advised to remove valuables and visible charging cables from their vehicles, as those items could attract thieves.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity should contact police rather than confront individuals directly.

Police are also asking residents and business owners with surveillance cameras to review footage following thefts or suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Video showing suspicious people or vehicles should be saved and shared directly with responding officers or investigators.

Authorities recommend avoiding posting surveillance footage publicly on social media because doing so could potentially interfere with an ongoing investigation.

Suspicious activity or information related to previous incidents can be reported to the Anne Arundel County Police Department through its non-emergency line at 410-222-8610.

Airbag Thefts Target Honda Vehicles in Anne Arundel County was originally published on 92q.com