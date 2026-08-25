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Maryland State Fair 2026 Opens Thursday in Timonium

What to Know Before the Maryland State Fair Opens Thursday

Published on August 25, 2026
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Amusement park rides at the Maryland State Fair, Timonium MD
Source: VW Pics / Getty

The Maryland State Fair kicks off its first full weekend Thursday at the fairgrounds in Timonium, bringing rides, entertainment and special events back for another season.

This year’s fair will run across three weekends: Aug. 27-30, Sept. 3-7 and Sept. 10-13.

Among the scheduled entertainment, 98 Rock will present CLUTCH with JD Pinkus on Sept. 12.

RELATED: Here’s Where To Find Maryland Carnivals & County Fairs This Summer

The fair will also continue its teen chaperone policy. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult while attending the event.

Visitors this weekend will also be treated to a nighttime drone show. The Chase Bank Drone Show is scheduled for 9 p.m. each night and will be most visible from the midway.

Because of the drone shows and other fair operations, restrictions will be in place for personal drones near the fairgrounds. Personal drones will not be permitted within a half-mile radius of the Maryland State Fairgrounds during the fair, with restrictions continuing through Sept. 13.

Organizers have been preparing the Timonium fairgrounds ahead of Thursday’s opening as visitors get ready for another year of food, rides, games and entertainment.

What to Know Before the Maryland State Fair Opens Thursday was originally published on 92q.com

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