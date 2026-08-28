Is Karen Attiah’s Win A Victory For Black Journalism? [Op-Ed]

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“I WON!”

And she did.

Earlier this week, Karen Attiah announced her nearly yearlong victory against the Washington Post with those two emphatic words followed by a pair of brown-skinned flexed-biceps emojis. Her singular declaration was entirely appropriate because that hard-earned ruling restored her job, full back pay, and professional standing after an independent arbitrator ruled that the Post had fired her without sufficient cause for writing social media posts about the selective mourning of violent white men.

“It’s been a year-long fight, but this is a victory for journalists everywhere.” Attiah posted on Instagram.

So far, the headlines have mostly framed her victory in three celebratory registers: Karen Attiah won. The union worked. Press freedom prevailed.

“This decision is a thunderous win for Karen Attiah, an award-winning journalist fired for doing her job, over Bezos’ Washington Post,” said Norm Eisen, executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund. “The Post tried to pass off retaliation as discipline, but the rule of law has exposed it for what it truly is: wrongful termination. This is a landmark decision for every journalist who refuses to be silenced.”

Indeed, this is a significant victory for Attiah, for collective bargaining, newsroom unions, due process, and for journalists’ freedom of expression. But what, if anything, did her victory do for the collective condition of Black journalism? Especially since her lawsuit prevailed through union arbitration. Attiah’s reinstatement is not the result of a corporate news outlet examining its conscience, admitting wrongdoing, repenting, and committing to remedying its longstanding problem with newsroom diversity. At the end of the day, Attiah is not being welcomed back home as an act of corporate enlightenment or racial justice.

The National Association of Black Journalists, which recently presented the Washington Post with a 2026 Thumbs Down Award, celebrated Attiah’s win without allowing it to become a redemption narrative for the Post — instead, renewing the organization’s demands concerning the paper’s representation, retention, newsroom culture, and treatment of Black journalists. In other words, NABJ is fully aware that the racist conditions surrounding Attiah’s firing still remain. At the time of her firing, Attiah was the last Black full-time opinion writer on staff, and since then Black reporters have continued to suffer disproportionate attrition and layoffs.

In this moment, we can welcome Attiah’s victory, but we also need to confront the contradiction surrounding her return, and distinguish individual restitution from collective advancement. Her reinstatement must be placed beside the reality that the Post recently removed nearly half of the Black workers represented by its union. This past February, 45% of its Black Post Guild members were laid off, and the paper eliminated race-based reporting positions.

Beyond the Post, Black journalists make up only 6% of reporters nationwide, according to data from the Pew Research Center. In 2024, the Institute for Independent Journalists reported that journalists of color represented 42% of respondents who had experienced layoffs or buyouts, despite constituting only 17% of the journalism workforce used for comparison. The national depletion of Black journalists did not begin with the latest attacks on DEI. Black newspaper employment has been contracting since the late 1990s and is part of the cumulative dismantling of the limited gains Black journalists spent generations building.

Reporters who survive cuts find themselves stripped of specialized beats, punished for writing explicitly about race, increasingly exposed to racialized harassment, political retaliation, and institutional abandonment. A survey of 1600 U.S. journalists published this year found that 61% had been threatened. Women, younger journalists, and journalists of color were most frequently targeted. The data and qualitative surveys show that Attiah will be returning to the Post amid an ongoing unraveling of the gains that Black journalists spent generations fighting to secure.

Major American newsrooms operate through systems of ownership, extraction, and surveillance where white owners and executives ultimately retain the power to determine which truths are publishable and which journalists are disposable when institutional priorities or political winds shift, or when a billionaire owner becomes politically nervous. Sure, we can bring our Blackness into the newsroom as perspective, texture, and branding, but in white-controlled media we can never operate as independent sources of moral and intellectual authority that disrupt white comfort and innocence.

Attiah is not simply returning to the Washington Post after an individual employment dispute. She is returning after learning a hard lesson about the limits of prestige, seniority, expertise, visibility, and belonging in a white-controlled media industry. None of those attributes insulate Black journalists, including those with national reputations. Attiah is coming back to a racist system where Black journalists now have less numerical strength, institutional security, and permission to do precisely the kind of journalism that made writers like her so important in the first place.

It remains to be seen what Attiah’s reinstatement will mean in practice. Even with the Washington Post Guild standing at the ready, I am curious to see whether the Post will try to quietly restrict her voice. Will the editors scrutinize her columns more closely? Will they surveil her social media activity and thriving Substack essays more aggressively than her white colleagues? Will she be welcomed back to a seat at the table but remain isolated, denied meaningful assignments?

Or, will the Post treat her reinstatement as an opportunity for genuine repair and relinquish the racial power that made her firing possible in the first place? Will the paper restore the dozens of Black employees it recently laid off? Will it rebuild its diminished race coverage, or redistribute power within the newsroom?

I’ll leave it up to readers to decide which of those questions are rhetorical.

Karen Attiah won. Indeed, she did.

But a victory for Black journalism would mean that Black reporters won’t need arbitrators to affirm their ethical obligation to “turn the light of truth” on white-supremacist aggression, as our foremother Ida B. Wells-Barnett told us to. Victory for Black journalism would look like strength in numbers: Black editors, reporters, columnists, and executives in place so another Karen Attiah won’t be forced to carry the racial conscience of an entire newsroom.

SEE ALSO:

Karen Attiah Wins Washington Post Job Back [Op-Ed]



Washington Post Fires Karen Attiah For Charlie Kirk Posts



Columbia University Cancels Black Studies Course





Is Karen Attiah’s Win A Victory For Black Journalism? [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com