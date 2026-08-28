Miguel Says Wife Margaret Zhang Has Been Subjected To ‘Anti-Asian Attacks’ Following News They’re Expecting Baby No. 2

Miguel's family faced racism, harassment, stalking, and privacy invasions over the past year.

Attacks on his partner and child crossed a line, unacceptable even if framed as criticism or concern.

Miguel will take legal action where ethical and legal lines have been crossed, appreciates those who treated his family with kindness.

Miguel has issued a statement about the treatment his family has been getting behind the scenes.

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The Grammy-winning singer is speaking out about alleged harassment that has been plaguing his family, which comes as he and his wife, Margaret Zhang, prepare to welcome their second child together.

Miguel opened up about the attacks in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, in which he describes what he says has been a difficult year for his loved ones. According to the artist, his family has faced racism, harassment, stalking, and privacy invasions.

“There is a difference between public commentary and abuse,” he began. “Over the past year, my family and the people i love have been subjected to racism, harassment, stalking, invasions of privacy, and false allegations.”

The singer continued: “Recent racist and anti-Asian attacks directed at my partner – including comments and DMs, as well as abusive comments about my child – crossed a line that should require no explanation. People can have opinions about me. about the music. about the work. I accept the realities that come with doing anything in public.” “But racism, threats, harassment, stalking, invasions of privacy, and targeting of children are abuse. not opinion,” Miguel asserted. “It doesn’t become acceptable because someone dresses it up as criticism, fandom, speculation, or ‘concern.’ Responsibility also lies with organizations and individuals that knowingly amplify or enable racism, harassment, or false allegations for attention and engagement.” The singer wrapped up his statement by writing, “If you participate in this behavior, you are not supporting me. you are not part of this community. Where legal and ethical lines have been crossed, action has been and will continue to be taken. To everyone who has treated my family with kindness, dignity, and respect: we see you. we deeply appreciate you.”

This post from Miguel outlining the alleged racist treatment toward his family comes shortly after his wife debuted her baby bump on the red carpet. She unbuttoned the bottom of her shirt to reveal her growing belly on Sunday, Aug. 23 as she joined Miguel at the HollyShorts Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Their second child comes almost two years after the couple quietly welcomed their son, whom they call Angelito, in September 2024. Miguel and Zhang kept their son’s birth private for nearly a year, only introducing him to the world while celebrating his first birthday in 2025.

The parents have yet to share further details about baby No. 2.

Miguel Says Wife Margaret Zhang Has Been Subjected To ‘Anti-Asian Attacks’ Following News They’re Expecting Baby No. 2 was originally published on bossip.com