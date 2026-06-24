Baltimore Black Music Month Spotlight Presented by Attorney Big Al

- Date/time: Jun 29, 7:00pm to 8:30pm
Join us LIVE for the Baltimore Black Music Month Spotlight as we celebrate the artists, creators, producers, and visionaries shaping the sound of our city.
Featuring special guests Nokio of Dru Hill, Paula Campbell, J. Oliver, Blaqstarr, Makeba Riddick (Woods), and DJ Booman.
Presented by Attorney Big Al
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