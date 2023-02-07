Urban One Inc’s Reach Media and Radio One announced that Ralph Tresvant, lead singer of famed supergroup New Edition, is now the new host of the network’s long-running syndicated show “Love and R&B,” heard nightly on all affiliate stations.

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant” show builds on the show’s legacy of playing classic slow jams and love songs by artists that are keeping traditional R&B music alive and well.

Ralph Tresvant has captivated audiences for 40 years as the legendary frontman of New Edition, a solo artist, entertainer, writer, and producer. Now, this entertainer-turned-radio star will be broadcasting in top markets including Dallas, Washington, DC, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Richmond, with additional markets to be announced.