Listen Live

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant

Urban One Inc’s Reach Media and Radio One announced that Ralph Tresvant, lead singer of famed supergroup New Edition, is now the new host of the network’s long-running syndicated show “Love and R&B,” heard nightly on all affiliate stations.

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant” show builds on the show’s legacy of playing classic slow jams and love songs by artists that are keeping traditional R&B music alive and well.

Ralph Tresvant has captivated audiences for 40 years as the legendary frontman of New Edition, a solo artist, entertainer, writer, and producer. Now, this entertainer-turned-radio star will be broadcasting in top markets including Dallas, Washington, DC, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Richmond, with additional markets to be announced.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant

Source: iOne Creative Services / Reach Media

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close