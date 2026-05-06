Blacktop Experience Crabfest at Martin’s West

- Date/time: Jun 13, 11:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: Blacktop Experience at Martin's West
- Address: 6817 Dogwood Road, Baltimore, MD
- Web: https://blacktopexperience.ticketspice.com/line-dance-crab-fest
🔥🦀 SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2026 — ADMISSION IS 11AM TO 3PM! 🦀🔥
Get ready for the ultimate Line Dance Extravaganza CRABFEST Bus Trip with Blacktop Experience!
📍 MARTINS WEST
6817 Dogwood Road, Baltimore, MD
🚨 EVENT HOURS: 11AM–3PM 🚨
🍽️ 3-Hour All-You-Can-Eat Buffet
🍹 4-Hour Open Bar
🦀 Steamed Crabs, Shrimp & More!
🎧 Featuring Two Legendary DJs:
🔥 Baltimore’s Own DJ Mike Jones
🔥 South Jersey’s Own DJ DBL W.
🎤 Special Guest Host: Evonne Williams
🚌 Bus departs 8AM from Forman Mills Shopping Center, Ewing, NJ
🌆 Bonus Baltimore Inner Harbor Excursion at 3:30PM
💵 Pricing:
$235 Per Person (Round-Trip Bus + Buffet + Open Bar)
$135 Per Person (Drive Yourself)
$75 Non-Refundable Deposit Due by March 30th
🎟️ Doors open at 11AM — Come ready to eat, dance, and vibe until 3PM!
📞 For tickets, hotel info & details:
B-Man: 609-638-0911
Jason Newsome: 609-532-0884
Evonne Williams: 609-456-1918
https://blacktopexperience.ticketspice.com/line-dance-crab-fest