Blacktop Experience Crabfest at Martin’s West

🔥🦀 SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2026 — ADMISSION IS 11AM TO 3PM! 🦀🔥

Get ready for the ultimate Line Dance Extravaganza CRABFEST Bus Trip with Blacktop Experience!

📍 MARTINS WEST

6817 Dogwood Road, Baltimore, MD

🚨 EVENT HOURS: 11AM–3PM 🚨

🍽️ 3-Hour All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

🍹 4-Hour Open Bar

🦀 Steamed Crabs, Shrimp & More!

🎧 Featuring Two Legendary DJs:

🔥 Baltimore’s Own DJ Mike Jones

🔥 South Jersey’s Own DJ DBL W.

🎤 Special Guest Host: Evonne Williams

🚌 Bus departs 8AM from Forman Mills Shopping Center, Ewing, NJ

🌆 Bonus Baltimore Inner Harbor Excursion at 3:30PM

💵 Pricing:

$235 Per Person (Round-Trip Bus + Buffet + Open Bar)

$135 Per Person (Drive Yourself)

$75 Non-Refundable Deposit Due by March 30th

🎟️ Doors open at 11AM — Come ready to eat, dance, and vibe until 3PM!

📞 For tickets, hotel info & details:

B-Man: 609-638-0911

Jason Newsome: 609-532-0884

Evonne Williams: 609-456-1918

https://blacktopexperience.ticketspice.com/line-dance-crab-fest