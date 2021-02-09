Posted February 9, 2021
Black and brown corrections officers in Minnesota were forbidden from guarding the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd,…
Cleaning house, Biden has an opportunity to bring in a new crop of U.S. attorneys committed to the values of…
Trump made history as the first president to be impeached twice and faces an incitement of insurrection charge in the…
Families with children might be eligible for additional financial support if a Democratic proposal successfully moves through Congress. Here's what…
Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
Adam Coy, the fired Columbus, Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black man within seconds of seeing him…
According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to…
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and…
Andre Hill's family is encouraged by the murder indictment for the cop who killed him and cautioned during a press…
On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
