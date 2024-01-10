B’More in 2024 – Get Physically and Mentally Fit, Presented by Sheppard Pratt

- Date/time: Jan 16, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com
Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they talk about mental Health Goals for 2024 – Presented by Sheppard Pratt, LIVE on Tuesday, Jan 16th at 7pm!
Watch LIVE Tuesday, Jan 16th, 7pm on the Magic 95.9 Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com
Guests include:
Dr. Chad Lennon,
Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist
Sheppard Pratt
Pat Bien-Aime
Personal Trainer, Lifetime Fitness
and Owner, Balrun LLC
Rebecca Denison, RD. LDN, CDCES
Registered Dietitian
Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Halo Here: Halle Bailey Welcomes Child With DDG, X Reacts
-
Rock-T Earns Honorary Doctorate from Texas Seminary Christian University[LISTEN]
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-19-2023]
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Classic Hip-Hop Songs
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment