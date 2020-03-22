CLOSE
Netflix And Chill With Friends

The world is practicing social distancing right now. Kids are out of school and driving parents crazy. Malls, restaurants, and all those lets go here and hang out kind of things are off the menu as of right now. So what can you do in the meantime to hang out with friends and stay in touch and still have a good time as a group. Netflix has an option, allowing you to stream movies and have the abilty to watch it with friends while being apart from each other. Yes you can have a Netflix watch party with your friends and still socialize to some degree, albeit virtual but still a good time with the right friends. Check out the article with all the instructions to get you started watching movies with friends in no time.

Source: CNet

 

