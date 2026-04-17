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Building Up The Health of the Community – “Lung Cancer Awareness”

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University of Maryland Medical System - Lung Cancer Awareness
  • Date/time: Apr 21, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Join Chey Parker for a special LIVE Stream broadcast Tuesday, April 21st at 7pm!

“Building Up The Health of the Community – “Lung Cancer Awareness” – Presented by University of Maryland Medical System.

w/ Guest Panelist:

Gavin Henry, MD, FACS
Thoracic Surgery, Tate Cancer Center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Washington Medical

Watch LIVE Tuesday, April 21st at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com

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