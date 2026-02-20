- Date/time: Feb 24
Join Porkchop for a special LIVE Stream broadcast Tuesday, February 24th at 7pm!
“Building Up The Health of the Community – “Taking Care of Your Heart” – Presented by University of Maryland Medical System.
w/ Guest Panelist:
Darrell Rubin, MD,
Cardiologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine
Watch LIVE Tuesday, February 24th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com
