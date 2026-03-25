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Father’s Day Gospel Celebration Featuring Shirley Caesar

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GLA Youth Church Inc DBA GLA Soundstage
  • Date/time: Jun 21, 4:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Murphy Fine Arts Center
  • Address: 2201 Argonne Dr, Baltimore, MD, 21218
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