Father’s Day Gospel Celebration Featuring Shirley Caesar

🎶 FATHER’S DAY GOSPEL CELEBRATION – LIVE IN CONCERT! 🎶✨

This is the moment you’ve been waiting for! Join us for an unforgettable evening of powerful praise, worship, and legendary gospel music featuring Grammy Award Winner Pastor Shirley Caesar 🙌🏾

🎤 Special Guests:

The Mighty Clouds of Joy

Eric Waddell & The Abundant Life Singers

🔥 Also Appearing:

TDOAS • Carmone Jones Sawyer • Ralph Manigwood

Savance Quintet • S.O.L.I.D • I Changed & more!

🎙️ Hosted by KSAL On The Move , KONAN & The Fresh Faces Of Gospel

📅 Sunday, June 21, 2026

⏰ 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 Morgan State University – Murphy Fine Arts Center

2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD

🎟️ Early Bird Tickets available NOW (limited time!)

Don’t wait—secure your seats before prices increase!

📲 Scan the QR code or call 410-830-1077 for tickets

Let’s celebrate Father’s Day with faith, family, and phenomenal gospel music! 💫 #FathersDay #GospelCelebration #ShirleyCaesar #BaltimoreEvents