Father’s Day Gospel Celebration Featuring Shirley Caesar

- Date/time: Jun 21, 4:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Murphy Fine Arts Center
- Address: 2201 Argonne Dr, Baltimore, MD, 21218
This is the moment you’ve been waiting for! Join us for an unforgettable evening of powerful praise, worship, and legendary gospel music featuring Grammy Award Winner Pastor Shirley Caesar 🙌🏾
🎤 Special Guests:
The Mighty Clouds of Joy
Eric Waddell & The Abundant Life Singers
🔥 Also Appearing:
TDOAS • Carmone Jones Sawyer • Ralph Manigwood
Savance Quintet • S.O.L.I.D • I Changed & more!
🎙️ Hosted by KSAL On The Move , KONAN & The Fresh Faces Of Gospel
📅 Sunday, June 21, 2026
⏰ 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
📍 Morgan State University – Murphy Fine Arts Center
2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD
🎟️ Early Bird Tickets available NOW (limited time!)
Don’t wait—secure your seats before prices increase!
📲 Scan the QR code or call 410-830-1077 for tickets
Let’s celebrate Father’s Day with faith, family, and phenomenal gospel music! 💫 #FathersDay #GospelCelebration #ShirleyCaesar #BaltimoreEvents