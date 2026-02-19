- Date/time: Mar 25
Don’t miss the Magic 95.9 Baltimore Job Fair Presented by Maryland Health Connection – Wednesday, March 25 10am-3pm at the Baltimore City Community College, 2901 Liberty Heights Ave.
More from Magic 95.9
-
Thousands Of Marylanders To Receive Unclaimed Property Checks Automatically
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good
-
Calling All Employers: Vendor Opportunities Now Open For 2026 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
-
Halle Berry’s Historic Oscar Win Didn’t Open Hollywood Doors: “I Was Still Black That Next Morning”