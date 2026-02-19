Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Magic 95.9 Baltimore Job Fair Presented by Maryland Health Connection

Add to Calendar

Urban One Baltimore Job Fair Presented by Maryland Health Connection
  • Date/time: Mar 25
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Don’t miss the Magic 95.9 Baltimore Job Fair Presented by Maryland Health Connection – Wednesday, March 25 10am-3pm at the Baltimore City Community College, 2901 Liberty Heights Ave.

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close