Minorities and Mental Health – Geriatric Health

- Date/time: Jun 30, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Join Persia Nicole, Steph Lova and a panel of experts for “Minorities & Mental Health: Geriatric Health – Caring For Older Adults” – Tuesday, June 30 at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!
Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland.
Panelists include:
Molly Wisniewski
Family Caregiver Program Manager
Maryland Department of Aging
Chair of the Maryland Commission on Caregiving
Charita Cole Brown
Mental Health Advocate
NAMI Maryland
Perpetua Ezeh
Registered Nurse, Sheppard Pratt
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